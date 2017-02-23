Felons Cook Up Legit Business With ‘Cornbread Hustle’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the new legitimate and legal way for former drug dealers to sell bags of powder.

Cornbread and cocaine don’t have a lot in common unless you’re one of dozens reformed felons that met in Downtown Dallas last night.

A post prison job placement firm called Cornbread Hustle teaches felons how to become entrepreneurs. One of the entry level ways is selling bags of a specialty cornbread waffle mix to area restaurants.

people in recovery = new confidence. Once they've conquered their inner demons, they're up for the challenge to conquer the outside demons. — Cornbread Hustle (@cornbreadhustla) February 5, 2017

Priscilla Cortez, who served four years for a cocaine conviction, says it’s a good way to add business and social skills to her street skills.

“It has its similarities. Your hustle is your hustle… you’re either going to use it for bad or good. Nowadays I use it for good,” says Cortez.

Cornbread Hustle has already placed 30 parolees in self employment since it started last year.

The mix is packaged by a food wholesaler and based ironically on a family recipe of twin brothers, a firefighter and a cop, who support the idea.