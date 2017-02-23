Cowboys To Play In HOF Game Against Cardinals

February 23, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame Game, Jerry Jones, NFL

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The game will take place on Thursday, August 3, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

This is the sixth time the Cowboys will have played in the Hall of Fame Game. The added game means that Dallas will now play five preseason games in 2017.

The Cowboys were a popular pick to compete in the game ever since owner Jerry Jones was elected for enshrinement on February 4th.

Among the six others joining Jones in this year’s Hall of Fame class are LaDanian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Kurt Warner.

