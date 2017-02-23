CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

DART Pulled Into Dallas Police And Fire Pension Debate

by Brooke Rogers | CBS11 February 23, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: City Of Dallas, Dallas City Council, Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund, DART, Scott Griggs

DALLAS (CBS11) – It’s an idea to fix the ailing Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund, and it could affect how thousands of people get to and from work.

One Dallas City Council member suggests moving sales tax revenue that otherwise goes to DART. And while some say this plan would reduce service, others say it’s the only solution.

Armando Marquez counts on DART to get him to classes at UT Dallas – and a change to that, he said, could hurt his education.

“Without that, I don’t think I’d be able to attend school,” said Marquez.

DART officials say that could happen if a proposed resolution by City Council member and Pension Board Trustee, Scott Griggs becomes a reality. The idea: take 1/8 of a penny of sales tax revenue earmarked for DART and put it toward the money-troubled Police and Fire Pension Fund. Griggs says the extra 36 million a year would eventually fill the hole and avoid a public safety crisis. But DART officials say the effect on riders would be devastating.

“You’re not nipping and tucking. You’re whacking. You’re cutting service. You’re eliminating bus routes. You’re closing stations,” said DART Spokesperson Morgan Lyons.

Lyons also questions the legality of the proposal and says DART riders shouldn’t have to pay this price.

“The pension was not a situation created by DART customers,” he said.

The president of the Dallas Firefighters Association says it’s a creative solution and a good first step. Council member Griggs admits it’s not a perfect plan. He says he’s open to other ideas but knows any solution will be painful.

CBS11 also reached out to Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, who says this plan is “a terrible idea.”

Any solution will have to be approved by state lawmakers, but it could be on the ballot this November.

