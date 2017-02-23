Mavs Acquire PF/C Nerlens Noel

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks have acquired Philadelphia 76ers center Nerlens Noel hours before the trade deadline at 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Dallas will send Justin Anderson, Andrew Bogut and a protected first-round pick to Philadelphia in the deal.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the pick is protected for draft slots 1-18 in the 2017 draft.

Dallas currently holds the seventh pick in this year’s draft. To lose the pick to Philadelphia, the Mavericks would have to catch the current team with the 19th pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 9 1/2 games ahead of them in the standings.

The trade is a huge get for Dallas in search of young talent. Noel was blocked in Philadelphia by the presence of other talented big men Jahlil Okafor and Joel Embid. He is averaging nine points and five rebounds in 19 minutes per game this season.

The 22-year-old Kentucky product is a restricted free agent this off-season and Dallas has the right to match any offer he signs.

The Mavericks lose a former first round pick in Justin Anderson and an uninterested Andrew Bogut in the deal.

Anderson showed flashes of potential in his first three seasons in Dallas, however, they weren’t as frequent as the Mavs would have liked.

The 23-year-old Virginia product gets a fresh start in Philadelphia after he’s been restricted to an end of the bench role behind another young player in Dorian-Finney Smith.

Bogut, who had no interest in being here after the team started out 4-17, goes to Philadelphia where he’ll likely be traded or bought out.

Bogut averaged 3.0 points, just over 8 rebounds and block per game with Dallas in 26 games. Anderson was averaging 6.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per game.