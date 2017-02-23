Mavs Working On “Parting Of Ways” For Deron Williams

February 23, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, Deron Williams, Mike Fisher, NBA trade deadline

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – After failing to trade Deron Williams by Thursday’s 2 p.m. trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are working with the point guard on a contract buyout.

According to a source close to Mike Fisher, the two are working toward a ‘parting’ of ways’ with a key date of March 1.

The release of Williams gives him an opportunity to sign with a team in a position to win a championship while allowing Dallas to hand the point guard reigns over to Yogi Ferrell.

This is a developing news story.

