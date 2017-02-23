North Texas Pastor Talks Of Going Viral With Biscuit Bit

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – A North Texas pastor is getting worldwide attention after his video paying tribute to his favorite breakfast item went viral.

Pastor Fred Thomas decided he would sing a song about Whataburger’s Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“Come on man. Honey butter, chicken and biscuit all together? That’s magical. That’s gospel,” said Thomas.

His video as of Thursday passed 5 million views on Facebook.

“Something about that biscuit, it’s the sweetest thing. It’s the best thing I ever ate,” sang Thomas. “You eat one of these and you just start hugging people.”

Thomas recorded the video a few mornings ago after feeling inspired.

“Makes you think about all the good times in life,” said Thomas.

While Thomas’ pastoring days inside the walls of a church are behind him, he now take his message on the road as a self-proclaimed evangelical comedian.

“My comedy is built around making people feel better about being who they are, wherever they are,” said Thomas. “If this little piece of inspiration helps them, so be it.”

While Thomas is not getting paid and is merely just a fan, his only mission was a smile.

“I want people to take away that it’s time to laugh,” said Thomas. “Laughing is healing.”