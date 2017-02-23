CBS11[1]
Opening Statements In The Corruption Trial Of John Wiley Price

February 23, 2017 6:42 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly six years after his home was first raided by federal authorities prosecutors will lay out their case against Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price.

Sixteen people will spend then next several months in a Dallas courtroom; listening to prosecutor’s paint a picture of a politician who they say is corrupt and took bribes for votes.

Commissioner Price, who is facing charges for bribery, mail fraud and tax evasion, says he’s innocent.

Jurors for the federal corruption trial were chosen Tuesday. This morning they’ll be sworn in and seated. Ten women and two men will decide the fate of Price. Four alternate jurors will also be in court for a trial.

The group is prepared to be at the Earle Cabell Federal Courthouse for a while. As it stands, Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn has marked the calendar for the trial to last through June 30.

Southern Methodist University political science professor Dr. Cal Jillson says jurors lives, in and out of the courtroom, will not be easy. “It’s going to be very complicated. A lot of the evidence will be detailed, financial transactions, land deals, all kinds of things. But the thing is that people will be separated from their families and from their communities and from their normal pattern of life for up to four months.”

Prosecutors say Price took more than $900,000 in cash, cars and land in exchange for his commissioner’s court vote in favor of business operators. His assistant and co-defendant, Dapheny Fain, is accused of helping him. She is being tried alongside Price.

This morning Judge Lynn Will read the indictment against Price, which reads over 100 pages, and attorneys will give opening statements.

The trial is expected to be very in-depth, with prosecutors presenting FBI evidence spanning more than a decade.

Price, who has been Dallas County Commissioner for 32 years and still holds the position, just won re-election in November.

