Reports: MRI On Hamilton’s Knee Comes Back Clean

SURPRISE (105.3 The Fan) – The MRI on Josh Hamilton’s surgically repaired left knee came back clean, according to multiple reports.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports that Hamilton received a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) injection to help a spot of irritation on the outside of his surgically repaired left knee.
The ACL repair Hamilton underwent is sound, however, he said.
Multiple outlets are reporting that Hamilton hopes to resume baseball activities on Monday.
Hamilton was sent back to Texas after he “tweaked” his knee in an on-field workout on Tuesday.