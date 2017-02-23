Tasha’s KRLD To Do List February 23-26, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Operation Kindness is celebrating National Dog Biscuit Day today, Thursday, Feb. 23 with Muenster dog treats with each dog adoption. This will be happening today through Sunday.

At the Meyerson Symphony Center, check out the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s “Music of 2001: A Space Odyssey” tonight through Sunday. (2/23-26)

The Lake Dallas Mardi Gras celebration is Friday evening at Lake Dallas City Hall. (2/24)

The O Carnivale Mardi Gras Ball is at the Kessler Friday night. (2/24)

The Krewe of Barkus Dog parade and festival is Sunday at Historic Downtown McKinney. (2/26)

The Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade is Sunday at Bishop Arts District. (2/26)

Saturday, Feb. 25, is Dash for the Beads time. Money raised by Dash for the Beads benefits neighborhood schools.

There is a Mardi Gras Gumbo Party at Poor David’s Pub Sunday. (2/26)

There is a Daytona 500 Tailgate Party at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday and Sunday. (2/25-26)

Dallas Blooms: Flower Power is at the Dallas Arboretum Saturday (2/25) through April 9. The Daffodils are blooming! Come enjoy the gardens for just $5 through February 24!

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s 150th Birthday celebration is at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Saturday. (2/25) Laura Ingalls Wilder is best known for her “Little House” books, which tells the story of the frontier through Wilder’s childhood memories.

Clint Black is playing Billy Bob’s Texas Saturday night. (2/25)

Explore the largest, most comprehensive Maya exhibition to tour the U.S., plus Spring Break activities, extended hours and camps, 3D films, Discovery Days and more now at the Perot Museum.

The Allen Community Band presents a midwinter concert 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 24, at the Allen Public Library Civic Auditorium, 300 N. Allen Dr. Free. This event will honor area educators, past and present, at this concert.

Cirque du Soleil Cabinet of Curiosities is back in north Texas now through March 26 under the yellow-and-blue Big Top at Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie. Tickets range from $35 to $175.

The 2017 Dallas RV SuperSale is at Dallas Market Hall today (2/23) through Sunday, February 26th. The show features fifteen of the area’s largest RV dealers displaying the biggest selection of motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers in Texas. Tickets are $14 for adults, and $7 for children 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get in free. On Thursday and Friday admission only $8 for seniors 65+. Discount coupons are available through participating RV dealers. Show hours run from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p. m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Deconstructing the Beatles Sgt Pepper Album is Saturday night at the Texas Theater. (2/25) Beatles expert Scott Freiman looks at Sgt. Pepper from multiple angles, exploring the history behind the music.

See the one and only Rick Springfield at the Lone Star Legacy Gala at the Mesquite Arena Saturday night. (2/25)