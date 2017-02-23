Wichita Falls Man Added To Most Wanted Sex Offender List

February 23, 2017 1:51 PM
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Dale Booth to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

It was almost 20 years ago when a Tarrant County jury found Booth guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. His victim was an 8-year-old girl. His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.

Booth, 58, served time in prison and was paroled in 2014. He has been wanted, for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, since 2015.

According to DPS, while Booth was born in Illinois and lived in Colorado and Wyoming, his last known address was in Wichita Falls. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

David Dale Booth stands 5’11 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both his upper arms and previously worked in the rail car repair industry.

Anyone with information about Booth or any other Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitive or sex offender is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:

• Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (8477)
• Text the letters DPS and then your tip to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone
• Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking the link under the picture
• Tips can also be submitted on Facebook, just click the “SUBMIT A TIP” link underneath the “About” section
• Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. Mobile is available for iPhone users through the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

