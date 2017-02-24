Blue Bell Introduces New ‘Ice Cream Cone’ Flavor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRENHAM (CBSDFW.COM) – Blue Bell Ice Cream fans will no longer have to pick between a cup or a cone. Now, you can have the cone in a cup! The much-loved company has introduced a new flavor on Friday called Ice Cream Cone. The flavor will be available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time only.

“We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl” said Blue Bell president Ricky Dickson in a news release. “Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect.”

The new flavor is made up of vanilla ice cream with cone pieces that have been coated in dark chocolate. The mix also includes chopped roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae sauce swirl. Dickson added, “Ice Cream Cone is about as close to perfection as you can get.”

Ice Cream Cone is the first new flavor of the year. “And you can expect a few more in the coming months,” Dickson said. Look for it on store shelves starting Friday along with returning favorites Chocolate Almond Marshmallow, Coconut Fudge and Sea Salt Caramel.