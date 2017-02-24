Caliber Collision Hosts Dallas Cowboys Military Combine Finals

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Caliber Collision Hosts Dallas Cowboys Military Combine Finals

February 24, 2017 2:57 PM By Ken Molestina
Filed Under: AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Military Combine

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Dozens of active military members are preparing to put their athletic skills on full display.

On Saturday AT&T Stadium in Arlington will welcome the first ever Military Combine sponsored by Caliber Collision.

The first round of competition was held late last year in November. The 60 finalists will now battle at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for bragging rights and an opportunity to announce a 2017 Cowboys’ draft pick.

Chief Marketing Officer for Caliber, Greg Clark, said the atmosphere will be very much like a full blown pep rally focused on encouraging and cheering on some of America’s heroes.

He added, “We need to honor our military heroes and this is another way that we can do that. To show their athleticism and how they really can compete with the best of the best.”

The participants will compete in physical drills just like NFL pro’s do during their combines.

Clark said they will be judged on “40 yard dash, vertical jump, the broad jump we even throw in sit ups.”

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The event, as well as parking at AT&T Stadium is free to the public.

Current and former Dallas Cowboys will be on hand to sign autographs and meet fans.

Caliber Collisions will also give away three cars to deserving military families.

For more information about the Military Combine finals click here.

More from Ken Molestina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia