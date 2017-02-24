Caliber Collision Hosts Dallas Cowboys Military Combine Finals

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Dozens of active military members are preparing to put their athletic skills on full display.

On Saturday AT&T Stadium in Arlington will welcome the first ever Military Combine sponsored by Caliber Collision.

The first round of competition was held late last year in November. The 60 finalists will now battle at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for bragging rights and an opportunity to announce a 2017 Cowboys’ draft pick.

Chief Marketing Officer for Caliber, Greg Clark, said the atmosphere will be very much like a full blown pep rally focused on encouraging and cheering on some of America’s heroes.

He added, “We need to honor our military heroes and this is another way that we can do that. To show their athleticism and how they really can compete with the best of the best.”

The participants will compete in physical drills just like NFL pro’s do during their combines.

Clark said they will be judged on “40 yard dash, vertical jump, the broad jump we even throw in sit ups.”

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. The event, as well as parking at AT&T Stadium is free to the public.

Current and former Dallas Cowboys will be on hand to sign autographs and meet fans.

Caliber Collisions will also give away three cars to deserving military families.

For more information about the Military Combine finals click here.