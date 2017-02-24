Dog That Survived Heroin Ingestion Ready For Adoption

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (KRLD 1080) – A Carrollton dog that barely survived ingesting heroin, is ready for adoption.

The Chihuahua mix staff named Lucky, was found in a car near death after getting into the stash while his owners were in a Home Depot trying to steal items.

He was taken to the vet and after days of treatment and care, Lucky is back to full strength.

Carl Shooter is the manager at Carrollton Animal Services and says they will hold a lottery on March 8 for the chance to adopt Lucky.

“We have had a tremendous response to Lucky’s story. If you include email, social media and phone calls, we have received about 100 folks contact us about Lucky. From as far east as New Hampshire all the way to California.”

Shooter says they have a $10 adoption fee.

“We’ll make arrangements for a rabies vaccination. Then you will sign a contract that you will have your pet spayed or neutered,” he says.

Shooter reminds everyone there are plenty other animals that need adopting as well.

Lucky’s owners are in jail facing numerous drug and fraud charges.