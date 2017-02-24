CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

Judge Sentences High School Football Player In Assault Case

February 24, 2017 5:50 PM

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has sentenced a high school football player from Keller to three years of probation and 300 hours of community service after prosecutors said he took part in a brutal locker room assault on a black football player in a small Idaho town.

The Times-News reports that District Court Judge Randy Stoker issued his decision Friday.

John R.K. Howard was originally charged with sexually assaulting his classmate after prosecutors said he kicked a coat hanger into the victim’s rectum during the October 2015 incident at Dietrich High School.

But in December, Howard pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child as part of a modified guilty plea, in which he acknowledged he would be found guilty in a trial but maintained his innocence.

