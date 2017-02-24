Mechanic Hands Stranger His Truck Keys So He Can Get To Funeral

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – It was already an emotional morning for Todd Steinkamp when he heard a loud grinding sound coming from his front left tire.

The stressed-out Iowa resident was on a long drive to Green Bay, Wisconsin, for a funeral as his car began to “give out” in a small village called Wild Rose — population 725. Luckily, he spotted a little convenience store called Lauritzen Sports which was connected to an auto shop.

It was 7 a.m. on a Monday, and Steinkamp knew his chances of finding a mechanic on duty were slim to none.

“I thought, ‘I’m not going to make this funeral,’” Steinkamp told CBS News.

He had driven 300 miles and had 70 to go.

Steinkamp made his way into the store to search for somebody — anybody. That’s when he stumbled upon 74-year-old Glenn Geib.

The elderly man was stocking shelves with oil when Steinkamp tapped him on the shoulder and asked if he knew of anybody who could fix his car. “It’s making this terrible grinding noise,” Steinkamp explained.

Geib, wearing a flannel shirt and a trucker hat, replied, “I’m the mechanic here. What are you all dressed up for?”

Steinkamp explained that he was on his way to a funeral; the wife of the owner of the company where he works had died at age 93.

“I’ll see if I can fix it,” Geib said. “Pull it around back.”

Geib took a look at Steinkamp’s car and sure enough, there was a problem with his wheel bearing.

“Can you fix it?” Steinkamp asked.

He said he could, but they would have to order the part, which would take a couple hours. A visibly frustrated Steinkamp asked Geib where he could rent a car.

There was one store down the street that had a single rental car, but Geib soon found out the car wasn’t available. The closest rental car place was 40 miles away.

“I was distraught,” Steinkamp recalled. “Pretty pathetic really.”

That’s when Geib reached into his front pocket and pulled out his keys, handing them to Steinkamp with a smile.

“Take my truck. Fill it up with gas, don’t turn on the emergency lights and get going,” Geib said. “She’ll do 120 miles per hour if you need it to.”

