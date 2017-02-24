New Grassroots Democratic Groups Strive For Tea Party Success

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas Democrats say they’re inspired by President Donald Trump to fight back.

They say they have already established grassroots groups across North Texas and nationwide called, Indivisible.

Bobby Copeland of Garland says he’s invigorated after helping organize this week’s protest to urge Republican Congressman Pete Sessions to hold a future town hall meeting. “It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life.”

The group he’s involved with is Indivisible DFW.

“Indivisible is an awakening of civic responsibility after the Trump election.”

Copeland says they’re modeling their group after the Tea Party, and their mission is to find good candidates for local races, then move up to state and federal offices.

But after seeing vocal protests at town hall meetings held by Republicans in Congress, Texas Senator Ted Cruz isn’t impressed.

“I think the protests we’re seeing are very much organized and paid for by moveon.org and they’re funding a lot of what’s happening. They’re angry at the American people for daring to vote for a Republican President.”

But Copeland insists. “The hope we see from people, the energy we see from people. This isn’t a flash in the pan movement. Not only do I have my job, but I dedicate every moment outside of that to Indivisible DFW because I’m just that excited about it.”

He says they’re fighting the Republicans’ efforts to repeal and replace President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and President Trump’s temporary travel ban involving people from seven terror-prone countries, and his stricter enforcement of the nation’s existing immigration laws.

Senator Cruz says Texans he speaks to show, “A sense of cautious optimism about the new administration. We have the opportunity to do a great deal of good.”

SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson says groups like Indivisible won’t change the Republican’s positions.

“If they just show up and protest Republican events that’s likely to have limited effectiveness. Everybody knows these people don’t like Republicans. They’re never going to vote for conservative candidates. The question is are they able to have the influence within the Democratic party because in many ways, that was how the Tea Party had its greatest influence in pushing the direction of Republican politics to the right.”

Copeland acknowledges their group’s challenge: “It’s to broaden the tent of the Democratic party. It’s not necessarily too far left. We got away from talking to the blue collar worker.”

