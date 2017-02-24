President Trump Says Welfare Reform Is Coming

February 24, 2017 11:27 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is signaling more reforms are ahead for the nation’s welfare system. He tells conservatives that “it’s time for all Americans to get off welfare and get back to work.” He adds, “You’re going to love it.”

The nation’s welfare laws were overhauled under former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. The changes provided states with grants in exchange for greater flexibility in how they can use the funds.

There’s been a steady decline in the number of needy families participating in the nation’s welfare program since the mid-1990s.

Trump says at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “jobs are already starting to pour back” and points to pledges for more manufacturing jobs in states like Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

