Son Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Mother In Head

CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have arrested a man after his mother called 911 to say he shot her in the head and struck her husband with the gun.
The 57-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. Her husband was treated at their home on Pendell Street in Cleburne.
Shawn Michael Huffaker, 24, wasn’t at the house when police arrived.
He was arrested by Grand Prairie police in the 900 block of N. Beltline Rd just before 10 a.m. Friday after a short search.