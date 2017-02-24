Suspects In 4 Overnight 7-Eleven Robberies Caught In Arlington

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police officers responded to four armed robberies of area 7-Eleven convenience stores overnight between 1:40 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

Police said in each of the robberies, two suspects wearing masks and hooded shirts demanded cash and took property. One of the suspects was armed.

Police supervisors began directing officers to set up on 7-Eleven convenience store locations after the first robbery.

Officers watching the store at 700 W. Bardin Road saw what appeared to be a robbery attempt at the store after two suspects ran out.

The suspect vehicle was parked near a pizza restaurant south of the store.

As soon as officers began their approach towards the store and where the suspect vehicle was located, the suspects started to take off.

As one suspect began to open the door to the waiting vehicle, he shut the door and ran.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as 19-year old Akisha Gonzalez, drove off and led officers on a short chase before crashing at Bardin and Matlock after striking a light pole.

Gonzalez ran after the crash and was taken into custody after a perimeter was set up.

Officers were able to find, 17-year old Paul Mandujano, in the 800 block of W. Stephens Street approximately 20 minutes after the robbery.

The gun used in the crime was also recovered which ended up being a stolen revolver from 1979 in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Officers did a great job in proactively setting up at multiple 7-Eleven locations throughout our city to bring an end to this violent crime spree,” said Police Chief Will Johnson.

Akisha Gonzalez remains jailed on four counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Evading Arrest and Detention in a Vehicle.

Paul Mandujano remains jailed on four counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Evading Arrest and Detention.