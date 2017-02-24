Texas Man Caught In Florida After Killing Uncle; Wanted To Attend Daytona 500

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (AP/CBSDFW) – Authorities say a man suspected of killing his uncle during a land dispute in Texas was arrested Thursday after coming to Florida to attend NASCAR races at Daytona International Speedway.
According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, Daytona Beach Shores police spokesman Lt. Mike Fowler says Smith’s family had informed investigators he was likely heading to Florida for the Daytona 500.
Officers spotted his SUV parked in a lot next to City Hall, where he was then taken into custody without issue.
Fowler says Smith told investigators he shot his uncle over a land dispute in Marion County, Texas.
Smith also told authorities his family had been evicted and that he was in town to attend the races.
He’s being held without bond. Records don’t say whether he has a lawyer.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)