UNT Agrees To New 5-Year Deal With Littrell

DENTON (105.3 The Fan) – The University of North Texas has ripped up their previous agreement with head coach Seth Littrell and have given him a new five-year deal.
Vice President and director of athletics Wren Baker announced the deal Friday in a press release.
Littrell’s new contract keeps him in Denton until 2021.
“We are excited to announce this new agreement with coach Littrell,” Baker said. “Under one of the brightest young coaches in the country, our football program had the second-best turnaround in the nation last season and his performance was recognized by his colleagues and media members around the nation. This new contract represents an aggressive move to keep coach Littrell, his staff, and their positive momentum intact. This is validation of the successful efforts that Seth has led in the early stages of the turnaround of North Texas football.”
Littrell led the Mean Green to the second-best turnaround in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2016, his first season at the helm. North Texas improved its win total by four games, finishing 5-8 on the season with a Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance.
“I am very grateful for the clear support from our Board of Regents, our president Neal Smatresk and our athletic director Wren Baker,” Littrell said. “It means a lot to me to move forward with this new deal and continue to work hard with my staff to transform this into the championship-caliber program that our tremendous university, fans and alumni deserve.”
Littrell joined the Mean Green in 2015 after spending the previous two seasons in North Carolina as the Tar Heels offensive coordinator.