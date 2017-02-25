2 Sisters Meet Each Other For The First Time

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Two sisters who were separated due to family issues met each other in person Saturday for the first time.

Susan Daugherty says she was adopted when she was five-years-old and never got to meet her younger sister Rhonda.

Daugherty says her family of five siblings was split up because of family issues and her quest to find them seemed hopeless.

“I sent in to the Florida Adoption Registry looking for any siblings that I had. And that was 25 years ago,” said Daugherty.

But then, renewed hope arrived in the mail January 5.

“Congratulations. We’ve confirmed there is a match in the Florida Adoption Registry,” said Daugherty.

The match she received was for her younger sister, Rhonda Rast.

The two sisters have been talking over the phone everyday since Daugherty received the letter.

Rast drove from Florida to Texas to meet her sister.

More good news filled the meeting of a lifetime.

“We’re moving to Texas!” exclaimed Rast. “I’m very happy. Very satisfied. I get to meet the sister I’ve been wanting to meet for many years. I get to learn about my family and where I come from.”