Green Card Holders Take One Step Closer To Citizenship

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of green card holders attended a workshop in Dallas Saturday as a way to get closer to obtaining U.S. citizenship status.
The mega-citizenship workshop was held at the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas.
Lawyers were at the event to help applicants fill out documents and provide legal advice.
“I want to vote. I want to take better benefits. I want to represent my family,” said attendee Norma Montoya.
With help from attorneys, many people left the workshop with a completed applications.
The next step they will take will be to mail the application to immigration services to further process their goal of becoming U.S. citizens.