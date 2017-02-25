State Investigators Look Into Balch Springs Pallet Fire

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

State Investigators Look Into Balch Springs Pallet Fire

February 25, 2017 9:53 PM By Gabriel Roxas
Filed Under: auto repair shop, Balch Springs, fire, Fire Destruction, Fire Marhsal, Jimmy Haar, Texas Pallet

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM) – A team of investigators from the state fire marshal’s office is set to arrive Sunday morning to try to figure out what caused a North Texas pallet company and neighboring auto repair shop to go up in flames.

The fire marshal said because of both the size of the area to cover and the substantial loss of property, a team of state investigators will be doing an extensive investigation, and firefighters will be there around the clock to secure the scene.

With just enough time to save a few cars from the flames, it’s the burned out vehicles customers left out front of his repair shop that haunt Jimmy Haar.

“She dropped it off late last night at 5:30, six o’clock. I was going to do brakes on that,” Haar said pointing out one of the burned vehicles.

While each of his customers may have lost a single car, his own loss after 37 years in business is much worse.

“My livelihood, everything I got is this. I’ve lost everything,” Haar said.

Haar first saw the flames from the roof of neighboring Texas Pallet just before 7:00 p.m. Friday night as he was leaving to go home.

Doing business next door to stacks of wooden pallets is something he’s long dreaded because it makes easy fuel for a small fire to grow quickly.

“In the back of my mind with all them pallets the way they were, the way it was set up, I knew if it ever went up, they could never get it out,” Haar said.

Balch Springs Fire Marshal Sean Davis said back in 2015 he found code violations at Texas Pallet for stacking pallets within 10 feet of the property line and for excess buildup of debris.

However, Davis said the owner made the recommended changes and was compliant at the most recent inspection.

Now the real question for investigators is what started the fire.

That’s something Haar would like to know as he struggles to figure out his next move.

“I got friends. I’ll survive someway. I am a survivor,” Haar said.

The investigation team is expected to begin work around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning and work throughout the day with the possibility of continuing through Monday.

More from Gabriel Roxas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia