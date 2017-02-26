Fort Worth Native, Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW/AP) – Actor and Fort Worth native Bill Paxton has died due to complications from surgery CBS News confirms. He was 61.

A family representative delivered the following statement:

“It it with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actors and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy was undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera.

He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator,” ”Aliens” and “Titanic.”

