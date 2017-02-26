Authorities Investigating Shooting At Dallas Police Substation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An unknown suspect fired multiple shots from a vehicle at the Dallas police South Central Patrol Substation early Sunday morning, authorities say.
Police say the shooting at the station, located on Camp Wisdom Road, happened at around 5:20 a.m.
There were no injuries to officers in and around the building.
Police say a perimeter officer parked outside the building observed muzzle flashes but could not see the suspect vehicle.
The building suffered property damage, such as bullet holes through glass.
Police are investigating the offense as an aggravated assault on a public servant.