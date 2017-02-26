North Texans Spin Their Wheels To Raise Money For Cancer Research

February 26, 2017 5:59 PM
Filed Under: Biking, Cancer Research, Dallas, Wheel To Survive

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans biked for hours in order to raise money to support the “Wheel To Survive” fundraiser for cancer research.

Teenagers like Thompson Huthnance biked for six solid hours at the Dallas Jewish Convention Center Sunday.

Thompson’s mother is currently battling cancer.

“I think she’s proud. She likes it when my sisters and I step up and go and bike for cancer research… we’re raising money for people to get their clinical trial,” said Thompson.

Thompson’s mother expressed her gratitude at the event.

“The five years that I’ve been fighting… the love and support of the community… [I] can’t express my gratitude enough,” said Charlotte Huthnance.

After two hours, Thompson and the other bikers raised almost $300,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia