North Texans Spin Their Wheels To Raise Money For Cancer Research

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texans biked for hours in order to raise money to support the “Wheel To Survive” fundraiser for cancer research.
Teenagers like Thompson Huthnance biked for six solid hours at the Dallas Jewish Convention Center Sunday.
Thompson’s mother is currently battling cancer.
“I think she’s proud. She likes it when my sisters and I step up and go and bike for cancer research… we’re raising money for people to get their clinical trial,” said Thompson.
Thompson’s mother expressed her gratitude at the event.
“The five years that I’ve been fighting… the love and support of the community… [I] can’t express my gratitude enough,” said Charlotte Huthnance.
After two hours, Thompson and the other bikers raised almost $300,000.