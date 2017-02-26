Officer Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into Patrol Car

February 26, 2017 2:26 PM
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – A Garland police officer was hospitalized for neck and back pains after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the officer’s patrol car.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a Garland officer was responding to a vehicle fire on George Bush Turnpike near Campbell.

As the officer was attempting to block traffic, a white Toyota car struck the rear of his patrol car.

The driver of the car was attempting to flee the scene but was caught and arrested.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Kelsey Harrington of Rockwall, and she was charged with DWI and failure to stop and render aid.

Kelsey Harrington (Garland PD)

The officer was taken to Plano Medical Center but is expected to be released soon.

The officer is a 14-year veteran with the Garland Police Department.

