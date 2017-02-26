Police Say Dozens Of Headstones Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery

February 26, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Headstones, Jewish cemetery, Mount Carmel Cemetery, Philadelphia, Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say scores of headstones have been vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

A police spokeswoman said preliminary estimates are that 75 to 100 graves were damaged at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of the city.

WPVI-TV reported that a man who came to visit his father’s grave Sunday morning discovered headstones toppled. Police said a vandalism report came in just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia lists Mount Carmel as a Jewish cemetery in northeastern Philadelphia.

The damage comes less than a week after a Jewish cemetery in suburban St. Louis reported more than 150 headstones vandalized, many of them tipped over.

Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon called the damage reported in Philadelphia “shocking and a source of worry.”

