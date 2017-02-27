CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

After Delays Last Week, Corruption Trial Of John Wiley Price Resumes

February 27, 2017 6:38 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The federal corruption trial of longtime Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price resumes this morning.

Today marks day two of the trial. The majority of the day is expected to be spent with lawyers presenting opening arguments, which were postponed last week after a juror fell ill and had to be replaced with an alternate.

Prosecutors allege Price received $950,000 in cash, vehicles and real estate purchases, in exchange for his commissioner’s court vote in favor of business operators.

Price, the longest serving elected official in Dallas County, is charged with bribery, mail fraud and tax evasion and his assistant Dapheny Fain is accused of helping him. She is standing trial alongside him.

This morning, each side will have about two hours to address the jury. The 107-page indictment against Price and Fain was read Thursday. Prosecutors will expand on the charges and try to paint a picture of a corrupt politician who took bribes for votes.

Commissioner Price says he’s innocent and his defense team will make that case. Criminal defense attorney Anthony Eiland, who is not involved in the case, said while prosecutors will likely come out of the gates firing, the defense will hold them to the burden of proving their claims.

“In cases like this, you want to make sure as a defense that if they [prosecutors] say something outside the box that you bring that point up and you let the jury know,” he said. “Later on what happens is that small issue, if it is a small issue, can become a big issue and Mr. Price can walk.”

The trial was delayed on opening day after a juror was sent to the hospital and ultimately dismissed from duty. The four alternate jurors for the case are now down to three. Last week the panel of 10 women and five men were told the trial could take four months.

