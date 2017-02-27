Around Town: Heroes Cops & Kids

February 27, 2017 8:44 PM By J.D. Ryan
Filed Under: Around Town, Community, Heroes Cops & Kids, JD Ryan

NORTH TEXAS (KRDLD 1080) – Our police officers are real super heroes every day. So it’s no surprise that a small group of them have joined forces to put on the capes and become super heroes for local kids.

Heroes Cops & Kids teaches life lessons to young folks from Pre-School through about 7th grade.

“In my experience as a police officer for 35 years, if you have the basic values of education, the parents being there to teach their kids, taking them to church and spending time with them, you can help mold them into better people” said Officer Ricardo Campbell, also known as Batman of Heroes Cops & Kids.

The mission for Heroes Cops & Kids is simple, but so important in today’s world.

“We tried to come up with a concept from Proverb’s 22:6, train the child in the way that he should go so that when he gets older he doesn’t depart from it” Campbell added.

