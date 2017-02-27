Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In DFW

By Shawn S. Lealos Corned beef and cabbage is a huge Irish favorite and is often one of the most sought after meals when St. Patrick’s Day rolls around. However, there is no reason to just limit this meal to just one day a year. While many people have tried watered down versions of this Irish meal on St. Patrick’s Day, the dinner is actually quite delicious when made properly and there are plenty of places to find it year-round. Here is a look at the best places to find corned beef and cabbage in the DFW area.

Kuby’s Sausage House

6601 Snider Plaza

Dallas, TX 75205

(214) 363-2231

It doesn't have to be at an Irish pub that a person finds the best in corned beef and cabbage in the DFW area. As a matter of fact, the better places to find this meal are at restaurants that are set up to serve the best meals year-round and not just on St. Patrick's Day. Kuby's Sausage House is a European restaurant with a German flavor and a great meat market and deli. They also have catering and offer some of the best corned beef and cabbage that a person will find this St. Patrick's Day. They are open on St. Patrick's Day from 6 a.m. CT to 9 p.m.

Trinity Hall Irish Pub

5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 887-3600

For those looking for a great Irish pub to have some solid drinks to go along with the corned beef and cabbage in Dallas, the Trinity Hall Irish Pub on Mockingbird Pane is an Irish tradition in the DFW area. The offer live music, soccer and rugby on televisions, lots of great alcohol, and a nice menu that includes the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner. This year, they are opened on St. Patrick's Day from 11 a.m. until 1:45 a.m., although the kitchen closes at 11:30 p.m.

Blackfriar Pub

2621 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX 75204

(214) 953-0599

The Blackfriar Pub is an Irish owned pub on McKinney Avenue in downtown Dallas. It is a popular destination on St. Patrick's Day thanks to its large beer garden where the front yard of the old house used to be. Once inside, the decorations are very iconic with woodwork that they say used to belong to a castle owned by The Who frontman Peter Townshend. The pub is normally open from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Monday through Fridays while opening at noon on weekends.

Deli News

17062 Preston Rd Ste 100 (Campbell Rd.)

Dallas, TX 75248

(972) 733-3354

Much like the previously mentioned Kuby's Sausage House, Deli News is not an Irish pub or restaurant but instead is a New York Style Delicatessen. It also includes a restaurant and bakery and is located in North Dallas. While they have great deli sandwiches and delectable baked goods, they also offer great food on their restaurant menu, including delicious corned beef and cabbage. This isn't the spot for a St. Patrick's Day celebration but it is a good spot if anyone wants great food without any of the hassle or crowds.