Carrollton Police To Receive Award For Saving Overdosed Puppy

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (KRLD 1080) – Over a week after rescuing a puppy that had ingested narcotics, police in Carrollton are being honored for their heroics.

PETA has announced that they will give a Compassionate Police Department Award to Carrollton PD after their officers saved the pup’s life.

“Thanks to the Carrollton Police Department’s readiness to protect and serve both humans and animals, this puppy was spared a horrific death by drug overdose,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA hopes the officers’ kindness will inspire people everywhere to keep an eye out for dogs in danger.”

According to Carrollton police, officers found the puppy suffering from a heroin overdose on Saturday, February 18 when they were responding to a theft call.

Police say the pup was left in the floorboard of a truck in the Home Depot parking lot while its humans were busy inside switching price tags. The suspects had left an undetermined amount of heroin in the vehicle with the animal, which it got into…and ate.

“We weren’t sure exactly what was going on with it, but there was drug paraphernalia,” said Carrollton Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito. “Eventually we did find drugs in the car and made sure the puppy got medical attention right away. Sure enough, he was basically suffering from a heroin overdose.”

The pup, which has been re-named “Lucky,” was taken to the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for treatment and is now ready to be adopted.

Carl Shooter is the manager at Carrollton Animal Services and says they will hold a lottery on March 8 for the chance to adopt Lucky.

“We have had a tremendous response to Lucky’s story. If you include email, social media and phone calls, we have received about 100 folks contact us about Lucky. From as far east as New Hampshire all the way to California.”

Thomas Romero, 46, and Nina Crawford, 38, were arrested for heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing. DeVito says animal abuse charges will likely be added.

The police department will receive a framed certificate and a box of delicious vegan cookies, says PETA.