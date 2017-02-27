Cheer Team With Disabilities Nabs National Title In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – A team of athletes with disabilities nabbed a national title in Dallas. The 15-member cheer team’s called, The Maryland Twisters.

“We knew we were going to win,” said cheerleader Hannah Hart.

She was part of the winning performance that launched her team to the top.

“It’s pride, every time I’m with her,” said Hannah’s dad, Tom Hart.

They beat out eight other special athletes teams.

“This is our third time winning,” said Coach Sharon Myrick. “We won in 2007 and 2008. It’s an honor to be back again.”

“We worked so hard for all these years,” said cheerleader Kaitlyn Edmunds.

The team competed in memory of Jimmy Myrick, the coach’s son and a cheerleader himself.

“He was kind of their inspiration. He was probably their biggest cheerleader,” said Coach Myrick.

Jimmy had Down Syndrome, and was diagnosed with leukemia. Yet he competed until he lost his life in February 2016.

He’s still inspiring his teammates.

“They prove every day they have ability. They want people to see that, and not their disabilities,” said Coach Myrick.