Frisco Students Turn Trash Into Musical Treasures

FRISCO (CBS11) – Classroom assignments can be creative.

But few can compare with the one going on in Frisco that students and teachers hope will have an impact around the world.

Five Lebanon Trail freshmen are building handmade musical instruments from nothing more than landfill junk.

Some of them have already been donated to orphanages in Mexico and will also be shipped to refugee camps in the Middle East.

It started as a recycling idea that recently won them $10,000 in scholarships as the regional winner of the Lexus Eco Challenge national STEM competition.

But now the students have discovered an even bigger reward.

“They say one man’s junk is another man’s treasure, but one man’s junk is another child’s future,” said Avery Sinnathamby, one of the students involved in the project.

