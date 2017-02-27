Historic Ruins Destroyed In A West Texas Ghost Town

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
TERLINGUA (KRLD) – The reward just keeps growing to track down vandals who wrecked a state historical site in a far West Texas ghost town.
The 125-year-old ruins draw in people from all over the country, making them very important to the survival of the tiny town of Terlingua, located along the Big Bend National Park.
Sharron Reed Gavin is a spokesperson for the Starlight Theater that is tallying the reward offers. She says the ruins are on private property and are above ground structures from the quicksilver mining settlement. It was built in the late 1800’s.
“Someone pushed over the ruins that belonged to the Valenzuela family…one of the most well known of their ruins here in Terlingua,” said Gavin.
The reward continues to grow and is up to $2,700 dollars for information leading to an arrest.