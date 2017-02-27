Opening Statements Portray Different Sides Of John Wiley Price

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS11) – During opening statements in one of the biggest corruption trials in North Texas history, two portraits of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price emerged:

From his lawyer, a hard-working, dedicated public servant.

From prosecutors, a man who sold his position out of greed, corruption, and lies.

Kevin Felder, the Vice-President of the Dallas NAACP, was among Price’s supporters in court.

“I want to make sure he gets a fair trial. That’s the tantamount reason I’m here,” said Felder.

Asked how he will know and judge that, Felder said, “I would judge that based upon the evidence, the jury, verdict and sentencing.”

Prosecutors told jurors, consultant Kathy Nealy paid Price $950,000 in bribes in the forms of cash, land and cars during a ten-year period.

The government says he never reported the money to the IRS or county.

Price’s attorney told the jury, “Price doesn’t spend much money at all,” and that Nealy owned the land and cars, not Price.

His lawyer also said it was preposterous and ludicrous that Price is charged.

Dallas attorney Victor Vital watched the opening statements and said he wasn’t impressed with how Price’s attorney delivered her opening statement.

“The lawyer was all over the place, didn’t really put it together for the jury,” said Vital.

Vital knows about public corruption trials.

He defended Sheila Hill during the public corruption trial involving Dallas City Hall and her husband, former Mayor Pro Tem Don Hill.

Vital said Price’s attorney didn’t give the jury a cohesive defense of Price.

“I don’t think there’s anything you saw today that’s a big blow to the defense overall. It didn’t help, that’s the best way to say it,” said Vital.

Vital said because the trial may extend through late June, there will still be time to make up for that.

Nealy’s trial will take place after Price’s.

The Commissioner’s Chief of Staff, Dapheny Fain, is also charged and on trial.

Her attorney told the court he’ll give his opening statement to the jury before he presents witnesses and evidence in Fain’s defense.

Fain, Nealy and Price have denied any wrongdoing.