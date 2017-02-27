CBS11[1]
Plan For Muslim Cemetery Closer To Approval In Collin County

Plan For Muslim Cemetery Closer To Approval In Collin County

February 27, 2017 10:02 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Farmersville, Islamic Association of Collin County, Muslim Cemetery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FARMERSVILLE (CBS11) – A controversial Muslim cemetery took a step towards becoming a reality in Farmersville Monday night after the city planning and zoning board unanimously approved preliminary plans.

The Islamic Association of Collin County wants to develop the burial site on 32 acres of land to give local Muslims a closer cemetery.

Some in the audience are concerned about the burial site and do not support the cemetery.

Farmersville planning and zoning meeting (Jeff Paul - CBS11)

Farmersville planning and zoning meeting (Jeff Paul – CBS11)

Local advocates said they wished those against the site would see the Muslims as people.

“For me personally, it doesn’t come down to religion. A human being has died and passed away and they need a final resting place and that’s the cemetery,” said Omair Siddiqi, a Muslim activist.

The group behind the cemetery now has to come up with rendering of how it would look before getting approval to break ground.

