Plano Police Investigate After Racist Graffiti Sprayed On School

PLANO (1080 KRLD) – Students at Plano West Senior High arrived Monday morning to find hateful, and in some cases racist, graffiti had been scrawled on windows and doors of the school.

Plano police say they got a report that the tagging took place over the weekend at the school on Parker Road.

Gabrielle Darty, a student at the school, took photos upon arriving on campus Monday morning. She says some of the graffiti indicates that someone from rival Plano East might be involved, but the police have not been able to confirm whether that is the case.

“Everybody’s angry about it,” Darty told NewsRadio 1080 KRLD. “One of our star football players died recently and they disrespected him by putting his name in the graffiti, too. We are all just angry and surprised by it because we haven’t done anything to them, so why would they do anything to us?”

No arrests have been made, but police are reviewing the incident and hoping for security footage to help them catch those responsible.