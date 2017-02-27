Stars Trade Defenseman Jordie Benn To Montreal

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Stars have traded defenseman Jordie Benn to Montreal, the team announced Monday.
Dallas receives defenseman Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick from the Canadians in the deal.
He had two goals, 13 assists and a -3 plus/minus.
Stars General Manager Jim Nill continues to trade away pieces ahead of the March 1 NHL trade deadline. Just a few days ago, Dallas shipped off forward Patrick Eaves in a trade to the Anaheim Ducks for a second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder.