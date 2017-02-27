CBS11[1]
Steelers Sign Antonio Brown To Five-Year Contract

February 27, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Antonio Brown, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (CBS SPORTS) – Antonio Brown is arguably the league’s best receiver. Now, he’s going to get paid like it.

On Monday, the Steelers signed Brown to a new five-year contract, which will keep him in Pittsburgh through the 2021 season. Browns’ contract was set to expire after the 2017 season, so this can also be viewed as a four-year extension. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the deal is worth nearly $73 million. 

So, Brown and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, are understandably excited:

https://twitter.com/RosenhausSports/status/836348259283124225/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brown is now the NFL’s highest-paid receiver. Bengals receiver A.J. Green led the league with $15 million per season, but Browns’ four-year extension means he’s getting $17 million per season.

Read more at CBS Sports.

