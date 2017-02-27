CBS11[1]
Texas Mom Says She Found Pill In Son’s Gerber Snack Pack

By Kelsey Mittauer and Cristin Severance February 27, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Consumer Justice, Gerber Puffs, Meghan Davis

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST TEXAS (CBS11) – A West Texas mother said she found a pain pill inside her son’s pre-packaged snack, but the company that makes the product says it’s highly unlikely.

Meghan Davis had given her 6-month-old son Gerber Puffs when she said she noticed something unusual among the snack: pieces of what looked like a white pill.

Davis said she had two pharmacies in the Ballinger area test the fragments and both said it was Tylenol 300mg with Codeine. She contacted Gerber and Walmart, where she bought the Puffs.

Consumer Justice contacted Gerber as well, and learned the company has strict guidelines to prevent this type of issue.

The company said employees are not allowed to bring anything into the room where Puffs are made and packaged. They’re not even allowed to wear shirts with pockets, just to be safe.

Gerber said it is investigating Davis’s report, and that it has received no other reports like this.

Davis, whose Facebook post has been shared more than 74,000 times, says she wants Gerber to increase safety.

Meghan Davis Facebook post about pill found in Gerber Puffs (Meghan Davis)

Meghan Davis Facebook post about pill found in Gerber Puffs (Meghan Davis)

