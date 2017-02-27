CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Storms In North Texas: Current Conditions | Forecast | Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Texas Senate Panel Mulls Contentious ‘Wrongful Birth’ Bill

February 27, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: birth defects, damages, disabilities, doctor lawsuits, lawsuit, Texas Legislature, wrongful birth bill

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) — A “wrongful birth” bill prohibiting parents from suing doctors after their child is born with severe disabilities has begun advancing in the Texas Legislature.

The State Affairs Committee heard the measure Monday, sparking emotional testimony from those for and against it.

In 1975, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that parents were entitled to damages covering the extra cost of raising a child with disabilities after doctors failed to fully inform them about problems with the pregnancy.

Anti-abortion advocates applauded the bill. Its sponsor, Republican Sen. Brandon Creighton of Conroe, said patients could still sue for negligence, but could no longer hold doctors liable for delivering disabled children.

Opponents warned of dire, unintended consequences, saying Creighton’s bill lets physicians opposed to abortion “lie to” and “impose their own morality on” patients.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia