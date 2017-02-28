2 Sentenced In North Texas ‘Pill Mill’ Probe

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (AP) — Two suspects in what prosecutors describe as drug distribution conspiracy have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges arising from the scheme.
Taneisha Nickerson and Adrian Banks, both of Dallas, pleaded guilty to using a communication device unlawfully. They used telephones to facilitate distribution of the drugs fraudulently obtained from a Dallas clinic from May 2013 through July 2014.
Nickerson, who is 29, was sentenced last week to two years in federal prison. Banks received a 20-month sentence.
In all, 23 people were named in an indictment that alleged homeless people were recruited from shelters to pose as patients and fraudulently obtain painkillers. Dealers then sold the drugs on the street.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)