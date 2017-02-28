5 Schools To Become FWISD Leadership Academies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Five struggling Fort Worth ISD schools will be reconstituted as “leadership academies” under a new plan unveiled by Superintendent Kent P. Scribner and supported by a $1-million gift from the Richard Rainwater Charitable Foundation, according to Fort Worth ISD Tuesday night.

“We have for the past year reallocated personnel and resources to the Fort Worth ISD campuses that need them most, and this is the next step in changing both the culture and the destiny of our most challenging campuses,” said Dr. Scribner. “This is a first step in putting the District’s new Board-approved equity policy into action.”

The schools – Mitchell Blvd. Elementary School, John T. White Elementary School, Como Elementary School, Logan Elementary School, and Forest Oak Middle School — will hire new teachers and administrators from a pool of educators who have been identified as the most highly-qualified in the district, according to a Fort Worth ISD news release.

FWISD said, “The new employees will receive a significant financial incentive for their three-year commitment to improve the academic outcomes at these campuses.”

The schools will operate on an extended-day schedule, remaining open until 6:00 p.m. and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The donation from the Rainwater Foundation will pay for after-school activities and tutoring.

Additional donations will pay for student uniforms.

Parents at each of the five campuses will be invited to meet with Dr. Scribner in group sessions next month where the District will not only explain the new plan and listen to their ideas.