Chiefs Release 4-time Pro Bowl RB Jamaal Charles

February 28, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Chiefs have released four-time Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles, clearing more than $6 million in salary cap space.

Charles missed the start of last season after having surgery to repair a second torn ACL. He returned to play in three games, carrying 12 times for 40 yards with a touchdown, before having additional surgery on his knees forced him to miss the rest of the year.

The Chiefs needed to release Charles to create salary cap space to sign safety Eric Berry and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to contract extensions. Berry was finalizing a $78 million, six-year deal, and Duvernary-Tardif signed a $41.25 million, five-year contract.

