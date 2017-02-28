Garland Asst. Principal Won’t Be Charged After Inappropriate Touching Accusation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – An assistant principal at North Garland High School won’t face charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl.

Police Lieutenant Pedro Barineau explained that the Garland Police Department opened an investigation almost two weeks ago. He said, “Ultimately talking to the suspect as well as the victim, there does not seem to be enough evidence to charge him.”

Police urged any other alleged victims to come forward but no one did.

Barineau said it’s complicated when only one student levels an accusation.

In spite of encouragement on social media for other alleged victims to come forward, Garland police officials said only one student has leveled an accusation. “It’s hard to say exactly what was going on. We’re in a setting where there are no cameras and things to that effect to really give us assistance in finding out exactly what happened.”

The Garland Independent School District opened a separate investigation but officials there said it’s a personnel matter, so they can’t comment as to if the assistant principal continues to be employed by the school.