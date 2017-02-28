JROTC Students Tour GM Plant In Arlington

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of JROTC cadets on Tuesday took part in a field trip to one of Arlington’s biggest employers. They took a tour of the General Motors assembly plant, and many of the cadets hope to one day work in that very same facility.

This marked the first time that the plant has hosted JROTC students, showing them where Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans are made. The facility’s general manager explained that the plant employs more than 300 veterans, and there is always a need for more help.

The group of 50 cadets had an opportunity to meet with some of those veterans and ask questions. General Motors even offers tuition assistance to employees, another incentive for those who wish to work with the company.

The first-of-its-kind field trip was intended to help broaden STEM curriculum for the JROTC students.

“It’s great just to see what we can do in our community,” said JROTC cadet Sandon Fernandes, “and see the amount of impact an event like this has on the entire planet.”