No. 1 Kansas Rallies To Beat Oklahoma 73-63 On Senior Night

February 28, 2017 5:29 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Big 12, College, Devonte Graham, Frank Mason III, Kansas, NCAA, Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Frank Mason III scored 23 points in his final game at Allen Fieldhouse, Devonte Graham hit a series of crucial 3-pointers in the second half and top-ranked Kansas rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat Oklahoma 73-63 on Monday night.

Graham finished with 16 points and Josh Jackson had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Big 12 champion Jayhawks (27-3, 15-2), who trailed 54-42 before finishing the game on a 31-11 run.

The Sooners (10-19, 4-13) were poised to spring a big upset on the day the Jayhawks ascended to No. 1 for the first time this season. But after they took their biggest lead with just over 10 minutes to go, Mason got the comeback started with a nifty basket inside.

LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 27: Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks lays the ball up against Khadeem Lattin #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at Allen Fieldhouse on February 27, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

He added a steal moments later to set up Lagerald Vick’s 3-pointer, and Jackson scored before Graham hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. And when Mason added another basket moments later, the Jayhawks had put together a 17-2 charge that gave them a 64-58 lead with about 5 minutes left.

Kansas slowly drew away to make senior night memorable for Mason, big man Landen Lucas and reserve guard Tyler Self, whose father — Kansas coach Bill Self — called him “my favorite Jayhawk of all time.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

