PD: Taking Whataburger Markers Is Theft, Not A Game

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in one North Texas county are warning teens to stop stealing the order numbers from Whataburger!
The kids may think it’s a game, but one group in Denton County is learning the hard way that theft of the restaurant’s brightly-colored order markers could have them facing criminal charges.
Officers with the Northeast Police Department, which serves Cross Roads and Krugerville, recently recovered 70 of the markers during a traffic stop. The number of markers confiscated was more than the total inventory at a nearby Whataburger restaurant.
On the department’s Facebook page they said you know there’s a pretty serious problem “when we (NEPD), at times possess more of these numbers than the restaurant does.”
The orange, numbered plastic table order markers disappear so quickly at one Whataburger location that the restaurant orders new bundles weekly.
Police say taking the markers isn’t a game, it’s theft and could result in a citation being issued for Theft of Property.